Jacksonville’s Dorsett, Hyde, Jones hope to help Urban Meyer’s Jaguars Offense

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense is expected to be one of the most interesting to watch in 2021 with the widely anticipated arrival of Trevor Lawrence. With some free agency additions also looking to be part of the change, the Jaguars are hopeful in turning this struggling offense around. Of the players secured throughout the free agency, most are ready to be part of Meyer’s era in Jacksonville.

Adding speed to Jacksonville’s offense

Coach Meyer is looking to get a more explosive offense this season and wants to add more speed. With the securing of wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II as an unrestricted free agent, he is hopeful Dorsett can bring such energy to the field in 2021.

In his 71 games played, Dorsett has 124 receptions for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns. Envisioning his role on the Jaguars offense, Dorsett believes he can bring the element of speed Coach Meyer is looking for.

Dorsett says he is a team guy: All he wants is to go out there and just help his team win.

But as for being a team guy, Dorsett thinks he is in a really good group overall. As for the receivers group, he mentions ten-year veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. as being a leader.

Last season, Jones had 76 receptions for 978 yards and 9 touchdowns. Jones is expected to take his role as a leader and show the way for young receivers. But Dorsett says he is excited to work with this group and aims to add another dimension.

Urban renewal in Jacksonville

Eight-year veteran running back Carlos Hyde is returning to Jacksonville after being released by the Jaguars in 2019. Hyde’s first stint with the Jaguars did not go as he hoped. He appeared in eight games and finished his season with the Jaguars with 189 rushing yards. But he is paying no attention to the past and is rather eager to reunite with Urban Meyer.

“I had good years with Coach Meyer at Ohio State. And honestly I’ve been waiting for Coach Meyer to become a head coach in the NFL. He’s finally here. So, it was a no-brainer for me to come to Jacksonville once I saw he became the head coach here,” Hyde said.

Urban Meyer’s welcome to the NFL has begun with an awkward start. He is still adjusting to the NFL free agency, which is a stark contrast to recruiting. But Hyde does not believe this awkwardness will last. He believes if there is one thing Meyer is good at, it is figuring out how to win.

The NFL free agency has been a seismic shift for Head Coach Urban Meyer. But with Meyer at the reigns, the Jaguars are looking to begin a new era in Jacksonville. Only time will tell, but with Meyer’s vision, the future appears bright for Jacksonville.