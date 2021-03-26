Trade Deadline Recap in the NBA

Trade deadline day in the NBA has come and gone, and now several teams are feeling much better about their chances of winning the Finals. The Miami Heat made moves to get closer to try to return to the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic will look to begin the rebuilding process.

Heat get Victor Oladipo

The Miami Heat made a big move on the deadline sending Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley to the Rockets. Also, the deal includes a 2022 pick swap.

Houston is trading Victor Oladipo to Miami, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

The Heat also sent Moe Harkless and Chris Silva to the Kings in a likely move to clear space for adding LaMarcus Aldridge to the roster.

Once LaMarcus Aldridge completes a buyout with the Spurs, the Miami Heat are expected to emerge as a frontrunner to sign him, sources tell ESPN. Aldridge plans to talk with several teams before finalizing a decision. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talked about the trade deadline and really tried to downplay the moves the Heat made.

Went on to say there’s plenty more work for his team to do.

Magic trade away stars

The Orlando Magic made two big moves Thursday. First, they made a deal with the Chicago Bulls to send them Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu.

Here's the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Then, the Magic got rid of star player Aaron Gordon. Gordon was traded to Denver for Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a 2025 first-round pick.

Also, the Magic sent Evan Fournier to Boston for two second-round picks.

The Magic have the 4th worst record in the NBA, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said it’s time to rebuild in Orlando.

Other trade deadline moves from around the league

A pretty significant deal that happened Thursday outside of the Magic and the Heat came from the Clippers. Los Angeles traded for Rajon Rondo. The Clippers sent Lou Williams to Atlanta as well as two second-round picks to the Hawks.

The NBA trade deadline always provides interesting storylines. Now, we will see which players fit best with their new teams.