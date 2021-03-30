FILE - In this March 7, 2021, file photo, Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer talks to her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in the Pac-12 women's tournament championship in Las Vegas. Stanford (25-2) has its first No. 1 seed since 2013 for what is Tara VanDerveer’s record 35th NCAA Tournament for a coach, and 33rd in a row for the Cardinal. They open Sunday night in the Alamodome against Utah Valley (13-6) in its tournament debut. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

No. 1 Stanford vs No. 2 Louisville Elite 8 matchup

The Women’s Elite Eight NCAA action continues tonight as the first-ranked Stanford Cardinals take on the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals for a Final Four berth.

Projected Starting Lineups

Louisville

  • Dana Evans (5-6, Sr.)
  • Hailey Van Lith (5-7, Fr.)
  • Mykasa Robinson (5-7, Jr.)
  • Kianna Smith (6-0, R-Jr.)
  • Olivia Cochran (6-3, Fr.)

Stanford

  • Kiana Williams (5-8, Sr.)
  • Anna Wilson (5-9, Gr.)
  • Lexie Hull (6-0, Jr.)
  • Haley Jones (6-1, So.)
  • Cameron Brink (6-4, Fr.)

Stanford

Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer yells to her players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri State in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Tara VanDerveer has become the winningest coach in women’s basketball history with 1,122 career dubs, surpassing Pat Summit’s record on Dec. 15.

The Cardinals have averaged 78.9 points per game and have won the most games away from home this season by any team (22).

Stanford is led by senior guard Kiana Williams, who is averaging 14.5 points per game on a 42 percent field goal percentage.

Sophomore guard Haley Jones averages 12.8 points per game, junior guard Lexie Hull adds 11.1 points and freshman forward Cameron Brink chips in 10.1 points.

Louisville

The Cardinals have advanced to their third straight Elite Eight following their 60-42 win over Oregon.

Louisville players wave to fans as they celebrate their win over Oregon in a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Louisville has been lead by senior guard Dana Evans who averages 19.9 points per game and 2.7 boards.

Junior guard Kianna Smith adds 11.5 points a game and freshman guard Hailey Van Lith averages 11.3 points.

The winner of tonight’s match up will secure a spot in the Final Four. They’ll play the winner of the South Carolina and Texas match up.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. tonight and will air on ESPN.

