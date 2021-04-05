Lightning Failed to Strike Against Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings snapped its 17-game losing streak with a road win over the Lightning. Detroit’s 5-1 victory over the Bolts was the first time since 2011 that the team had beaten Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena during the regular season. The Red Wings were 0-16-1 versus the Lightning during that time.

How It Happened

Tampa Bay’s 17-consecutive home win over the Red Wings came to a close with Detroit dominating the Bolts on the ice Sunday afternoon. The Wings managed to halt the longest active home winning streak in the NHL.

Starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was not in goal for the Lightning, and Detroit took full advantage of this decision. It was a questionable move as Vasilevskiy never lost a game versus the Red Wings in 12 total starts.

With 1:15 remaining in the first period, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin capitalized on its powerplay opportunity due to a Luke Schenn slashing call.

The Captain delivers ❗️ Larkin scores his 7th of the year on the power play to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead #LGRW

Detroit Controlled the Puck

After an aggressive first period by the Bolts, Tampa Bay was demolished on all areas of the stat sheet. The Red Wings led the 2nd period in shot attempts (14-13), scoring chances (9-6), high danger chances (4-2), and expected goals (71%). Lightning goalie Christopher Gibson, who made his first NHL start in three years, allowed three more goals behind the net.

The Bolts defense struggled as Detroit extended its lead to four goals in a span of 2:03 minutes.

3 GOALS IN < 3 MINUTES! A Thread: — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 4, 2021

Milestones for the Lightning

Although the defending Stanley Cup Champions came away defeated, the team celebrated a few milestones along the way. Defenseman Victor Hedman reached 800 games played, center Anthony Cirelli reached 200 games played, and defenseman Ben Thomas made his NHL debut.

A #Bolts icon. All 800 played right here in Tampa. Congrats, Heddy! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/11eaAFamXS — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 4, 2021

Looking Ahead

Tampa Bay looks to bounce back into the win column with a road victory over the Blue Jackets in Columbus Tuesday night. Puck-drop is set for 7 p.m. as the Lightning fight to take back first place in the Central division.