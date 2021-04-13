Florida Gators Baseball Takes on FSU for Sunshine Showdown

No. 18 Florida Gators baseball (21-11, 6-6 SEC) hosts No. 24 FSU (16-12, 11-10 ACC) from Florida Ballpark on Tuesday night.

In their last meeting on March 16, the Seminoles took a 10-2 victory over the Gators. The Seminoles managed to contain the Gators at the plate with a strong pitching performance from Carson Montgomery and Chase Haney.

Montgomery will get the start again on the mound for the Seminoles. Florida’s Garrett Milchin (2-1) will get the start on the mound in this midweek matchup.

Previewing the Gators

The Gators are coming off of a weekend series loss against the Tennessee Volunteers. Florida dropped the first two games in a tight contest falling 6-4 and 5-4 respectively, in Games 1 and 2.

However, Florida avoided the sweep with a 7-6 Game 3 victory behind a game-winning three-run homer from Kris Armstrong.

Kris called G A M E🗣#GoGators pic.twitter.com/AAJGsFRbUG — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 11, 2021

In the Gators’ last matchup with FSU, they recorded four hits and two runs. Tonight’s midweek matchup will need to be a different story and feature a strong performance at the plate.

The Florida offense is coming off of a solid weekend against Tennessee. Six different Gators recorded home runs against the Volunteers. In addition, the Gators collected 27 hits across their three-game series against an SEC opponent.

A Look at FSU

The Seminoles enter Tuesday night’s contest after a series loss to the Louisville Cardinals. FSU managed to avoid the sweep with a Game 2 victory.

In their last outing with the Gators, FSU had a field day at the plate. FSU recorded 13 hits, including three home runs. FSU catcher Matheu Nelson recorded one of those homers. He currently leads the Seminoles with 13 home runs and 39 RBIs on the season.

Your favorite catcher, @matheu_nelson, leads the ACC with 13 home runs💣 and 39 runs batted in 👏🍢🔥 pic.twitter.com/IOIcLotg3x — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 12, 2021

In addition, the Seminoles’ Robby Martin is a strong presence at-bat for FSU. Martin leads the Seminoles with 34 hits on the season while also recording 31 RBIs.

How to Watch

You can tune into live coverage of tonight’s game on the SEC Network. In addition, you can listen live on ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.