Marlins Beat Braves in Extra Innings

The Miami Marlins started under but that didn’t stop them from taking the win. The Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 in extra innings.

Recap

The Atlanta Braves came in hot with a single by Marcell Ozuna bringing in Ronald Acuna Jr. to score the first run of the game for the Braves in the bottom of the first. The Marlins responded with a homer from Adam Duvall tying the game in the top of the second.

The Braves stay hot with a sacrifice fly by Ozzie Albies bringing Acuna in and giving the Braves the lead. The Braves leading 2-1 in the bottom of the third.

Both teams stay scoreless for three innings until Albies flies into a sacrifice double play and Alex Jackson scores. Giving the Braves another run on the bottom of the seventh making the score 3-1.

Miami didn’t stay quiet for long though with a line-drive double by Garrett Cooper. Ozuna and Corey Dickerson score tying the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth. The bats stay quiet in the ninth bringing the teams into extra innings.

The Marlins take this as the perfect opportunity with Jon Berti starting at second base. With a single by Marte and Cooper, Berti scores and gives Miami the lead. The Marlins don’t stop there with a double by Brian Anderson bringing Marte in to score giving them another run. Marlins leading 5-3 in the top of the tenth.

The Braves stay scoreless in the bottom of the tenth giving Miami the win in extra innings.

Looking Ahead

The Marlins are set to play their second game against the Braves tonight at 7:20 p.m. The starting pitcher for the Marlins is Pablo Lopez. The starting pitcher for the Braves is Max Fried.

Miami also plays the Braves on Wednesday, Apr. 14th the game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. with Nick Neidert as the Marlins starting pitcher and Charlie Morton as the Braves starting pitcher.

They also play on Thursday, Apr. 15th at 12:20 p.m. with Trevor Rogers as the Marlins starting pitcher and Ian Anderson as the Braves starting pitcher.