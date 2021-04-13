Lightning Face Predators for Last Time This Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning (28-11-2) face the Nashville Predators (23-19-1) in the last matchup between the division foes this season. The matchup will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN and tip off at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Here's how we stack up tonight against the Nashville Predators. 📊 pic.twitter.com/caIMVYmA1N — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 13, 2021

The two teams faced off last Saturday where the division-leading Lightning shut out the Predators 3-0 to earn their second win in a row.

Nashville’s last match came against the Dallas Stars where the Predators won 3-2. The win against Dallas was the team’s eighth in their last ten games and moved the Predators into playoff position. Nashville currently sits two points above the Chicago Blackhawks for the fourth and final playoff spot from the NHL Central Division.

Lightning/Predators Season Series

Tampa has been dominant against Nashville this season. In their seven previous matchups, the Lightning are 6-1 against the Predators with their only loss coming on the second half of a back-to-back in March.

Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and centerman Steven Stamkos have stood out in the team’s matchups against Nashville. Against the Predators this season, Sergachev and Stamkos have tied for the most points responsible for with nine each. Sergachev has dished out nine assists while Stamkos, the two-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner, knocked in six of his own goals to pair with three assists.

Goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy has been just as impressive against Nashville. In five games against the Predators, Vasilevskiy has a 94.268 save percentage and has allowed less than 2 goals per game.

Just another day watching Andrei Vasilevskiy do this 😊 pic.twitter.com/zDfrk6nBwB — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 11, 2021

Trade Deadline Additions

Both Nashville and Tampa made some roster moves at the trade deadline.

Tampa made two moves to strengthen their defense adding defenseman David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Fredrik Claesson from the San Jose Sharks. Lightning manager Jon Cooper talked about how Savard will help the team’s star defenseman Victor Hedman on Tampa’s back end.

To many people’s surprise, Nashville made just one move at the deadline. The Preds’ traded a 2023 seventh round pick and defenseman Brandon Fortunato to acquire defenseman Erik Gudbranson from the Ottawa Senators.