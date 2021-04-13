New York Jets Set for Historic Draft

Ten total draft picks. The second overall pick. Two first round picks. Two third round picks. Two fourth round picks. Two sixth round picks. The New York Jets are set up to completely turn around their franchise two weeks from now. The Jets have already overhauled their front office and personnel. They’ve added high-character players in free agency.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on April 29, a new era of Jets football will officially be ushered in. It’s then — with the second overall pick — that New York will select their quarterback of their future.

#Jets picks: 2021: No. 2, No. 23, No. 34, No. 66, No. 86, No. 107, No. 146, No. 154, No. 186, No. 226 2022: 1st, 1st, 2nd, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 5th, 6th, 6th, 6th. Unlike the last regime, Joe Douglas has been patient and wants to build via the draft. He's locked and loaded. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 5, 2021

A Culture Change

In order to change the culture of a franchise, you need new personnel running the show. Beginning with bringing in former Eagles assistant general manager Joe Douglas, the Jets did exactly that.

As Director of Player Personnel in Philadelphia, Douglas helped construct the 2017 Super Bowl winning team. The former scout is one of the most well-respected talent evaluators and team builders in the league. With Douglas in charge, the Jets are headed in the right direction.

Joe Douglas is good. https://t.co/ERccHF10G8 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 5, 2021

Next was finding a new head coach to change the mindset of the locker room. The Jets hired one of the hottest names on the market: 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah. More than just a brilliant defensive mind, Saleh is an incredible leader.

Really good, smart hire by the Jets. Robert Saleh's got a force-of-nature personality, is creative, and will assemble a really good staff—I'd expect either Mike LaFleur or Mike McDaniel to wind up being Saleh's OC. Excellent stylistic match for GM Joe Douglas, too. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 15, 2021

Jets ESPN NFL Nation Reporter Rich Cimini joined Steve Russell on Sport Scene on Monday. On Air, Cimini gave Saleh quite the ringing endorsement.

It Starts at Number Two

The most important moment in recent Jets history is just 16 days away. Right after the Jacksonville Jaguars select Trevor Lawrence with the first pick, the Jets will officially be on the clock.

The expectation is that New York takes talented BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson’s arm talent, play making ability and moxie have NFL scouts drooling.

While Cimini does like Wilson, he says he’d prefer Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

It’s clear that hitting on the quarterback at the number two pick is most important for New York. Whomever they ultimately decide to take, he has to be their guy. He must have full support from every person in that building. From the janitors and training staff, to the coaches and players, everyone must buy in. Everyone must be behind their guy.

A decision is looming. A new era of New York Jets football is almost underway.

The NFL Draft begins April 29 at 8 p.m. and will take place live in Cleveland, Ohio.