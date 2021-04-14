NFL Draft talk with Ben Linsey

As the 2021 NFL Draft rapidly approaches, media and fans alike speculate on what moves teams will make.

Kyle Pitts

One of the main talking points in this year’s draft is when Kyle Pitts gets taken. While the Florida tight end will surely go in the first round, some think he may slip due to the quarterback-heavy lineup. Pro Football Focus analyst Ben Linsey says that he doesn’t expect Pitts to fall lower than No. 6.

Linsey says Pitts will likely be chosen by the Falcons, the Bengals or the Dolphins at pick No. 4, 5 and 6 respectively.

Quarterbacks

The 2021 NFL Draft is stacked with talent in the quarterback position. Although everyone is confident on who will be the first overall pick, there are still several quarterbacks up for grabs. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is one of those question marks and points of debate. Despite how low many peg him to fall, Linsey says he shouldn’t be underestimated. He says that Fields did not get to show his full skill-set while at Ohio State and could add something special to an NFL team in need.

One team in need of a quarterback is the Denver Broncos. Even though the Broncos selected Drew Lock in 2019, the team has not had much success with him at the helm. Linsey says that although Lock should not be counted out, the Broncos should still consider selecting a quarterback in the first round this year.

Draft Sleepers

2021 NFL Mock Draft (@PFF_Linsey): 4. Broncos (via ATL): Trey Lance 6. Dolphins: Kyle Pitts 19. Washington: Rashod Bateman 32. Bucs: Rondale Moore — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 5, 2021

Linsey named his two sleepers in this year’s draft. The first is Josh Palmer, a wide receiver for Tennessee. Linsey says Palmer could thrive in the right NFL system if given the chance. Another sleeper for Linsey is BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen.

Although they aren’t the most glamorous positions in the game, Linsey highlighted the important of the offensive line. He said the offensive line needs to be good, especially with new quarterbacks used to high security protection. He thinks that Christensen can fit in nicely and be successful protection in an NFL offensive line.