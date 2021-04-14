UF Men’s Basketball Portal Restocking

As the Florida Gators continue to fill the last spots on their men’s basketball roster, let’s take a look at some of the changes made from this year’s transfer portal.
Players Entering UF’s Roster
Next Stop….Gainesville, Florida 🐊#Godgotit pic.twitter.com/p2rDeD2Sux
— Lando 🥶 (@Master_Lan12) April 12, 2021
Guards
Phlan Fleming is a 6-3, 180-pound Combo Guard from Athens, GA. Fleming played for Charleston Southern Buccaneers before entering the transfer portal and averaged 20.1 pts with a 39.5 FG%.
Brandon McKissic is a 6-2, 175-pound Shooting Guard from Saint Louis, MO. McKissic played for Missouri-Kansas City Kangaroos and averaged 17.2 pts with a 50.8 FG%.
Myreon Jones is a 6-3, 170-pound Shooting Guard from Birmingham, AL. Jones averaged 15.3 pts with a 39.4 FG% while playing for Penn State Nittany Lions.
Forwards
CJ Felder is a 6-7, 185-pound Small Forward from Sumter, SC. Felder averaged 9.7 pts in 27.8 minutes while shooting 45.9%.
Players Leaving UF’s Roster
UF Gators guard Noah Locke and Ques Glover have both entered the transfer portal. Locke will be transferring to Louisville Cardinals while Glover has still not been picked up.
For forwards, Omar Payne and Osayi Osifo have both left the UF Gators and entered the transfer portal. Payne will be transferring to Illinois Fighting Illini, and Osifo will be transferring to Jacksonville Dolphins.
Seth Greenberg’s Thoughts
Greenberg, a college basketball broadcaster and analyst for ESPN, made some comments about his thoughts on free agency and the transfer portal for the NCAA Men’s Basketball.
“You’re better off getting a guy out of the portal if you check his character, his attitude, his work ethic and all of those things they match up with what you’re looking for because at least you know what you’re getting,” Greenberg said.