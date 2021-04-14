UF Men’s Basketball Portal Restocking

As the Florida Gators continue to fill the last spots on their men’s basketball roster, let’s take a look at some of the changes made from this year’s transfer portal.

Players Entering UF’s Roster

Guards

Phlan Fleming is a 6-3, 180-pound Combo Guard from Athens, GA. Fleming played for Charleston Southern Buccaneers before entering the transfer portal and averaged 20.1 pts with a 39.5 FG%.

Brandon McKissic is a 6-2, 175-pound Shooting Guard from Saint Louis, MO. McKissic played for Missouri-Kansas City Kangaroos and averaged 17.2 pts with a 50.8 FG%.

Myreon Jones is a 6-3, 170-pound Shooting Guard from Birmingham, AL. Jones averaged 15.3 pts with a 39.4 FG% while playing for Penn State Nittany Lions.

Forwards

CJ Felder is a 6-7, 185-pound Small Forward from Sumter, SC. Felder averaged 9.7 pts in 27.8 minutes while shooting 45.9%.

Players Leaving UF’s Roster

UF Gators guard Noah Locke and Ques Glover have both entered the transfer portal. Locke will be transferring to Louisville Cardinals while Glover has still not been picked up.

For forwards, Omar Payne and Osayi Osifo have both left the UF Gators and entered the transfer portal. Payne will be transferring to Illinois Fighting Illini, and Osifo will be transferring to Jacksonville Dolphins.

Seth Greenberg’s Thoughts

Greenberg, a college basketball broadcaster and analyst for ESPN, made some comments about his thoughts on free agency and the transfer portal for the NCAA Men’s Basketball.