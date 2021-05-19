PGA Championship Preview

The 2021 PGA Championships are being held at Kiawah Island this week. The last time the event was at the ocean course was back in 2012.

As golf fans anticipate the 103rd PGA Championship, the 156 players hitting the field starting Thursday are all trying to leave the competition with the Wanamaker Trophy. However, here are a few notable fan favorites to watch out for.

Notable Players

Rory McIlroy is a player favored to sweep the competition. He won the last PGA Championship played at Kiawah Island in 2012 by an eight-stroke victory. He also just won the Wells Fargo Championship 2 weeks ago.

Another notable player is Jordan Spieth. He ranked top 10 in 7 of his last 9 PGA Tours. Last month, he achieved his 12th victory at the Valero Texas Open. A win in this week’s championship could mean a career grand slam, a distinguish held by players like Tiger Woods and Ben Hogan. A career grand slam is awarded after four major wins. Back in 2015, he won 5 times, was crowned player of the year, and was ranked no. 1.

I feel like I’ll have a lot of chances at this tournament,and if I just focus on trying to take advantage of this golf course, play it the best I can and kind of stay in the same form tree to green I’ve been in, all I can ask for is a chance.

Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship. He won five PGA Tour events that year. He most recently won the 2021 Players Championship in March by shooting a final-round four-under-par 68.

Jon Rahm has nine top 10 finishes this year. Back in April, he finished tied for fifth in the Masters.

Collin Morikawa was victorious in the 2020 PGA Championship and says he’s feeling good entering the major.

When asked who ESPN’s Bob Harig would pick, he explains it’s anyone’s game.

There are several talented contenders on this year’s roster.

ESPN’s Bob Harig discusses fan compacity at the events.

The PGA Tournament starts May 20th at 7 a.m. and extends to the 23rd.