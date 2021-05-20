Florida Softball Faces USF in Regional Tournament

Florida Gators softball will take on South Florida (29-17) in Game 1 of the NCAA Regional Tournament. Joining Florida in the Gainesville Regional will also be Baylor (27-21) and South Alabama (30-19).

Florida has hosted this tournament every year under head coach Tim Walton. Walton has been the head coach for the Gators since 2006.

The team is now No. 4 national seed for the third time in program history. Florida has also earned a Top 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the 13th consecutive season.

Coach Walton describes how proud he is of the team and more details about how the Gators manages their time in the classroom and on the field.

Scoping out Game 1

The Gators have previously played the Bulls in the regular season. It is unusual to have South Florida in the regional tournament, but Walton describes the USF pitcher as tough competition for the Gators. He also discussed how even though they may have beat them in the past, that Game 1 of this tournament will still be a challenge for the Gators.

Walton has made some changes to his team over the years in the categories of who he recruits, and what skills are to be worked on. He admits that when focusing on building a stronger offense home runs can be made and games can be won, but now realizes when spending a lot of time on defense, the team has more control over the game’s outcome.

Details on Regionals

Friday-Sunday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium

No. 4 Florida vs. South Florida, 2 p.m. Friday | ESPNU

The Super Regional is set for May 27-30.