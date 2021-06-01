As the College World Series approaches: Arkansas headlines nine SEC teams that make an appearance in the NCAA Baseball tournament.

Who’s in?

Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Miss St., LSU, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and South Carolina round out the SEC tournament teams. Three SEC Teams earned a top four seed to open the tournament. Arkansas at the one seed (46-10) Tennessee at the three seed (45-16) and Vanderbilt at the fourth overall seed (40-15).

Where is Florida?

Florida locked up the 15th overall seed and will be one of seven SEC teams to host a regional. Miami (FL), USF and South Alabama make up the Gainesville region. The Gators open their regional against USF June 4 at noon. The Gators stroll in with a 38-20 record on the season and an appearance in the SEC Tournament semifinal.

How the rest of the SEC stacks up

Arkansas finished their season with a 46-10 record. The Razorbacks won the SEC Tournament title and did not lose an in-conference series for the entire 2021 season.

Tennessee finished as the SEC Tournament runner up and earned series wins over Florida, LSU and South Carolina among others. The Volunteers won 45 games on the season.

Mississippi State won 40 games on the year but was run-ruled in consecutive SEC Tournament games at the hands of Florida and Tennessee to bring their SEC Tournament time to an abrupt end.

Vanderbilt only lost three conference series’ all year: Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss and will host Presbyterian, Georgia Tech and Indiana State in their regional in Nashville.

Ole Miss has win streaks of eight and seven on the season before falling short to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament by a score of 3-2 in Hoover. Ole Miss will host a regional in Oxford.

South Carolina will host a regional in Columbia, not as a number one seed however. South Carolina won their first 11 games of the season and also added series sweeps of Florida and Kentucky.

Alabama, winners of 31 on the year will head to the Ruston Regional and face NC State. The Crimson Tide are crawling into the NCAA Tournament winning just 3 of their last 12 games.

LSU will head to Eugene in what will be coach Paul Mainieri’s final ride with the program after 15 years in Baton Rouge. LSU will open against Gonzaga.

The NCAA Tournament begins June 4.