Gators Softball season comes to an end

The Florida Gators softball team was swept in the Super Regionals on Saturday. The Gators failed to score a run in the series against Georgia. They lost game one 4-0, and then game two 6-0.

In all kinds of weather… We couldn't have done it without you Gator Nation. Thank you for being the most supportive fans in the country 🐊#GoGators pic.twitter.com/ln5wKb9XFQ — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 29, 2021

What to look forward to next season

With four seniors on the roster Florida will lose some important players, but the will return 16 players and Tim Walton is bringing another solid recruiting class.

The Gators top three pitchers will all be back next year. Junior Elizabeth Hightower, who led the team in ERA. Senior Natalie Lugo and sophomore Rylee Trlicek will return to the circle for the Gators.

Senior Hannah Adams led the team in hits, was second in battling average, second in home runs and RBI. She will be back with extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave out.

Also, Charla Echols, who led the Gators in batting average, is coming back.

Florida signed two top 50 players according to MaxPreps. Lexie Delbrey, the number two pitcher in the country according to that list, will be in Gainesville next season.

Overall, the Gators should have plenty of talent coming back and coming into town next year.

What the Gators will lose

The tough thing for Florida is most of their offense centered around the senior hitters leaving. The fifth year senior Kendyl Lindaman was fourth on the team in battling average, third on the team in hits, third in RBI, and third in home runs.

Jamie Hoover, Katie Chronister, and Jordan Matthews are the other three seniors that will leave the program. All were key contributors during their time at Florida. Especially Jordan Matthews, who will always be remembered for her walk-off home run to send the Gators to Oklahoma City in 2018.

Overall, the Gators lost valuable pieces, but going into next year they should once again be among the top teams in the country.