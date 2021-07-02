Urban Meyer fined by NFL

Urban Meyer, head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was fined by the NFL for violating offseason workout violation. The Jaguars, among other teams like the Cowboys and 49ers, were fined the largest amount at $200,000.

All three teams will also have to forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, according to Mike Garafolo. The specifics for the violation are currently unknown, but it typically involves the intensity of practice sessions and resulting contact. Contact is expected to be minimal if not nonexistent.

NFL is fining San Francisco, Jacksonville and Dallas for OTA violations, per source. https://t.co/vzFpJTNEQh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021

Jaguars Statement

John Reid, reporter for Florida Time-Union, states that the specifics for the fine comes from violating the non-contact rule. The AP’s Mark Long reports that the fine stems from a June 1 practice involving contact drills between wide receivers and defensive backs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars issued a statement to fine, per Mark Long “The Jaguars are vigilant about practicing within the CBA rules and will re-emphasize offseason training rules as they relate to contact.”

Jaguars response to NFL’s $200k fine that stems from June 1 practice, specifically 11-on-11 contact between DBs and WRs: “The Jaguars are vigilant about practicing within the CBA rules and will re-emphasize offseason training rules as they relate to contact.” — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) July 1, 2021

