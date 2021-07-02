Head Coach Urban Meyer announces his coaching staff on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Photo via jaguars.com

Urban Meyer fined by NFL

Ethan Sessoms July 2, 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL 50 Views

Urban Meyer, head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was fined by the NFL for violating offseason workout violation. The Jaguars, among other teams like the Cowboys and 49ers, were fined the largest amount at $200,000.

All three teams will also have to forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, according to Mike Garafolo. The specifics for the violation are currently unknown, but it typically involves the intensity of practice sessions and resulting contact. Contact is expected to be minimal if not nonexistent.

Jaguars Statement

John Reid, reporter for Florida Time-Union, states that the specifics for the fine comes from violating the non-contact rule. The AP’s Mark Long reports that the fine stems from a June 1 practice involving contact drills between wide receivers and defensive backs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars issued a statement to fine, per Mark Long “The Jaguars are vigilant about practicing within the CBA rules and will re-emphasize offseason training rules as they relate to contact.”

Urban Meyers

“Yeah, I am used to the win-or-lose identifies the guys that—the number one quality we’re looking for is competitive spirit and that’s hard right now. But these guys, once again, are NFL athletes. If you’re not an elite competitor, you’re not going to be at this level. So, that’s something I’m looking forward to in the fall,” Meyer said on June 14.

“But yeah, I think college is so much different because you’re getting a 17-year-old that you don’t know. And some belong in college football, some don’t. Say a guy has made it through high school and college, then he’s an NFL player. So, I’m learning, I expect it to be a little different, but if you’re not a competitor you certainly wouldn’t be here. So, it’s a little bit different, but I look forward to doing that. We’re going to do a bunch of it in training camp.”

Tags

About Ethan Sessoms

Check Also

Jaguars taking it slow with Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been cautious with their franchise quarterback. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties