Alabama SEC Media Day

On Wednesday, the reigning national champs, Alabama Crimson Tide, held their 2021 SEC Media day in Hoover, Alabama. Head coach Nick Saban, Defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and wide receiver John Metchie III took the podium to discuss this upcoming season.

New offense look

offense side of the ball as the Crimson Tide lost many of its players to the 2021 NFL Draft. The Crimson Tide will look to get all phases of their offense into top gear as the college football season is less than 50 days away.

Wide receiver core

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had few words to say about his junior wide receiver John Metchie stating, “John Metechie is a very mature player. A guy that has always set a good example and been somebody that other players can emulate with the example that he sets.”

Saban also expressed how Metchie has been a good leader in the wide reviver group. He also spoke on redshirt junior Xavier Williams.

“We felt like we needed somebody who has juice and speed at receiver to compliment the players that we have, and some experience because we’ve lost four first-round draft picks in the last two years at that position, Saban said. “And he certainly has not disappointed us and how he’s added those elements, you know, to our offense, especially in what we’ve seen this summer.”

Wide receiver John Metchie expressed his excitement about the new wide receiver core.

“Through the roof, I think my confidence for this new receiver room is just through the roof,” Metchie said. “I think we have a lot of young and great potential. And I’m definitely excited for everybody to be able to see that and as to go out there and showcase our talents.”

Despite some changes to the wide receiver core, they plan to pick up where they left off last season and remain dominant on the field behind their new quarterback.

Offensive line development

There will be plenty of development on the offensive line this season as Alabama looks to return to top form this offseason heading into the regular season.

“I do think that because we have to rebuild the offensive line to some degree, we have two starters back and some other players who have played a significant amount,” Saban said. “But we also have a lot of young players.”

Nick Saban will look to get his core group developed before the season starts as he sees the offensive line as one of the most important positions in college football. “Now the offensive line is probably one of the most important positions to be able to develop,” Saban said. “Because there’s so much playing together with the other guys, whether it’s past protection, run blocking, whatever it might be.”

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Miami Hurricanes on September 4th in Atlanta, Georgia, to kick off their 2021 season as they look to return to the national championship game hosting another trophy.

Mathis had a few words about going into the season with his new teammates as they prepare for the season opener:

“I’m very excited, man. I got good hopes for this team. It’s gonna be a very good team. Everybody’s coming along. Man, the chemistry is starting to get where everybody’s buying in doing their job. No complaining. And I’m just ready to go into my last fall account with a lot of great guys.”

Metchie expressed his thoughts about facing Miami in September:

“Man, we know that the environment gonna be electric,” Metchie said. “It’s gonna be very fun. You know, I think those guys play. We have a great, great team, and I love the energy that Miami brings to the college football atmosphere.”

Alabama will look to return to their winning ways this season. Now we just have to wait and see how they perform going forwards as the days become shorter until the first game of the college football season is here.

