Buchholz Football Head Coach Mark Whittemore Previews Friday Season Opener

The Buchholz Bobcats kick off their football season Friday night as they prepare to face Trinity Catholic on the road.

COVID Deja Vu

Following a COVID-ridden 2020 season, Buchholz head coach Mark Whittemore finds his team in deja vu as “all things COVID are kind of ramping up.

Despite losing running back Quandarius Smith — a two-year 1,000-yard rusher — Whittemore expects his team to take a step forward–at least defensively. Additionally, Whittemore explains that the hole left by Smith is a huge question he is facing.

Built in the Trenches

The Trinity Catholic Celtics finished 7-4 last season and once again boast a colossal offensive line. Whittemore went as far as calling Trinity Catholic’s offensive line one of the largest east of the Mississippi River.

Additionally, Whittemore is excited to display the athleticism and senior leadership along his front seven.

“Our linebacker crew and our D-line should be really fun to watch,” he said.

Buchholz Football New Additions

Buchholz acquired several transfers this offseason including a pair of local seniors. According to Whittemore, former Eastside defensive lineman Jahari Clemons and former Gainesville High School linebacker Nay’ron Jenkins will both play starting roles on the Bobcats’ defense.

“Our team goal is to win the state championship in the long run, but in the short run, to do everything individually, it takes each Friday night to make that happen,” Whittemore said.

Buchholz will travel to Trinity Catholic Friday night in hopes of starting off the 2021 season in the win column.