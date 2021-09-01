Shorter, Henderson look for opportunities

After only returning one starter from the 2020 receiving group, the Gator offense turns to last season’s backups to take on bigger roles. Headlining the group are receivers Justin Shorter and Xzavier Henderson.

Justin Shorter

Replacing Kadarius Toney on the depth chart as the starter, Shorter enters his second year in Gainesville. A former five-star recruit and transfer from Penn State, Shorter caught 23 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.

Florida has a never-ending stream of playmakers pic.twitter.com/YlXYjfjgfT — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 15, 2020

Head coach Dan Mullen named Shorter as the starting wide receiver opposite of Jacob Copeland with the release of the depth chart earlier this week. A first-year starter, he enters the role with a new quarterback in Emory Jones. Overall, the timing between the two has been something they have worked on since Shorter arrived on campus in 2020.

Furthermore, Shorter and the receivers are adjusting to Jones and his tendency to run the ball.

Xzavier Henderson

Joining Shorter is Henderson, a rising sophomore and the brother of Gator legend C.J. Henderson. In a limited role in 2020, Henderson caught nine passes for 148 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman.

https://twitter.com/XXH_03/status/1328176911877627904

Heading into 2021, Henderson describes the entire receiving group as deep threats and said that the group nicknamed themselves as a result.

A pass-first offense in 2020, the Gator offense will turn into a more run-based offense this season to open up the pass. However, Henderson says he is excited about this opportunity because it will open up the passing game.

Overall, his teammates praise Henderson for his play during camp. Specifically, Shorter named him as someone who is not being talked about enough going into the season.

New-look receivers

On Monday, Dan Mullen and the Gators released the unofficial 2021 depth chart. At the receiver position, Jacob Copeland, Shorter and Trent Whittemore were named as the starters. Furthermore, Henderson, Rick Wells and Ja’Markis Weston back up the starters.

Florida football Week 1 Depth Chart pic.twitter.com/ZI9oDlBf4s — Inside the Gators (@InsideTheGators) August 30, 2021

Receivers Shorter and Henderson along with the new-look Gator offense kick off the 2021 season against FAU on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.