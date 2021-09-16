Ole Miss Football Set to Face Tulane on Saturday

While many teams kick off SEC play, Ole Miss will continue to play out of conference games as they host Tulane on Saturday. The Rebels have a 2-0 record with wins over Louisville and Austin Peay in Lane Kiffin’s second year with the program.

The Green Wave split their first two games, defeating Morgan State but narrowly losing to Oklahoma. Ole Miss leads the all-time series 70-15-2 (after vacated wins).

Key Players: Ole Miss

Ole Miss has gotten off to an incredible start offensively, averaging 48.5 points per game. Junior quarterback Matt Corral threw for 3,337 yards in 2020 and has already thrown for 662 threw his first two games.

He also has six touchdown passes, with half of them going to Dontario Drummond, who has the sixth-most receiving yards in the country with 284. The Rebels will not rely on just one running back. Both Henry Parrish Jr and Jerrion Early have each have attempted 16 carries. Snoop Conner has added 13 carries.

Defensively, Ole Miss switched to a 3-2-6 look but still do a terrific job of stopping the run. Deantre Prince has the lone interception this year, while Sam Williams has three sacks in two games.

Key Players: Tulane

Michael Pratt has started the season strong, throwing for 420 yards and five touchdowns. Both Tyrick James and Jaetaviam Toles are each over 100 yards receiving and sport a pair of touchdowns.

Cameron Carroll has only 19 carries for 74 yards but has caught a pair of touchdowns. Defensively, they have given up 32 points per game, as Nick Anderson leads the team with 13 tackles.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN 2. Following this game, Ole Miss will have a week off before they face the top team in the country in Alabama on October 2. Tulane will return home to play UAB on Saturday, September 25, at 7 p.m.