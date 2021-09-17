Mullen vs. Saban, Florida vs. Alabama Week 3

Florida takes on Alabama. A battle of two college football giants in Gainesville for the first time in 10 years. Mullen vs. Saban has gone in Saban’s favor in the two coaches’ history.

The Gators and Mullen vs. Saban and the Crimson Tide

After getting his 100th win as a SEC head coach, Dan Mullen is still looking for his first win against Nick Saban.

As teams, Alabama has a 26-14 record all time against Florida.

With the history these teams have, there is a healthy level of respect between the two. Gators senior defensive lineman Zachary Carter talked about the prestige of both teams.

Gators junior linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. spoke about how anything can happen in the SEC. He talked about how the team is always prepared for Alabama.

Both teams going into Week Three

Both Florida and Alabama enter this game at 2-0 on the season. Despite all four wins being upwards of 20 point victories, both teams still have a lot of improvement ahead of them.

Crimson Tide Sports Network’s Chris Stewart talked about how Alabama needs to work on late game performance.

Of the 27 points scored against Alabama this season, 24 have come in the second half. Additionally, of the 92 points Alabama’s offense has scored this season, only six have been in the four quarter.

The Gators have had similar scoring tendencies to Alabama. In the first half Florida has out scored their opponents 49-3. However, of the 34 points the Gators have allowed, 31 have been allowed in the second half.

How the Gators can win

Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said the Gators defensive line needs to perform well in order to put a pressure on the young Alabama quarterback, Bryce Young.

Gators running back Dameon Pierce spoke about how this game is different from the previous two. Going against the nation’s top team, they need to cut down on mistakes.

The Gators take on the Crimson Tide Saturday the 18th. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.