Bills vs Dolphins Preview

There are many rivalries NFL fans know of Bears vs Packers, Ravens vs Steelers. There is a rivalry that has a lot of history behind it that casual fans mention and that is the Bills vs Dolphins. This rivalry dates back to 1966 when both teams were members of the old AFL the Dolphins lead the series 61-52-1.

Buffalo

The Bills came into the season as possible AFC favorites, and a team that can make it to the Super Bowl this season. They are coming off a loss in their last matchup against a very good Pittsburgh Steelers team. Quarterback Josh Allen was not himself their best offensive weapon Stefon Diggs although had 13 catches but was not a big factor against a very tough Steelers Defense.

Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is having a positive attitude about their current season and learning from their last loss. Bills mafia can take solace in Diggs positive attitude, and can keep jumping on tables, and being passionate fans because all is not loss in their season.

Miami

The Dolphins are coming an impressive road win against the “Evil Empire” known as the New England Patriots. Last season the Dolphins were one game from a playoff spot and are a very underrated team. Last year many of the Dolphins faithful which I happen to know a few were ready to throw in the towel on Tua. Last game Tua had ok numbers going 16/27 202 yards one touchdown and one interception. They are going to be a run oriented team this season and have the personnel to do it. The Dolphins fans should be very optimistic about the season as their defense can be one of the leagues best barring any injuries or drama.

Brian Flores greets Steven Ross & front office after the win. pic.twitter.com/PKemi7UD72 — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) September 12, 2021

I can not wait for this game many fans who remember a Flock of Seagulls and Miami Vice will feel nostalgic about this matchup. Although not Marino vs Kelly, Tua vs Allen will be just as good. I am expecting a low scoring game 20-17, and I think whoever will touch the ball last will win. All I know is that I will be glued to my seat for this great AFC East battle.