Hawthorne Football Gets Big Win Over Newberry

Hawthorne High School’s football team took care of business Friday night in Newberry, walking away with the 48-7 win over the Panthers.

With it being two weeks since they had last played, due to the cancellation of last week’s game versus Suwannee, the team’s energy was through the roof as they were firing on all cylinders. Following his team’s performance, former Gator and current Hornets head coach Cornelius Ingram took a moment to talk about the win and where he feels his team is at this point of the season, as well as running back Brian James’ standout performance and, of course, UF taking on Alabama in the Swamp.

Takeaways

Sitting at 3-0, it’s no surprise that Ingram feels the way he does right now. His quarterback play through three games has been off the charts, with senior Chaz’ Mackey and junior Tyler Jefferson at the helm. Brian James’ three touchdown, near 200-yard game has established a new dominant wrinkle in this Hornet offense. The offensive line has been more and more impressive by the week creating openings. Defensively, only seven offensive points have been scored against them, total, in the three games played thus far. This Hawthorne team, after ending up as the Florida division 1A state runner-up last year, looks like it may be the best that Ingram has had in his tenure as coach.

As far as Alabama coming to the Swamp to take on the Gators, well, the coach sees an upset brewing. “I feel like we’re gonna pull an upset. A lot of people counting us out; I know coach Mullen, he’ll do what’s right for the team.”

Going Forward

Hawthorne looks to continue its stellar play into next week’s match up against West Port as they work to advance to 4-0 on the season. With the way this team is looking and the way Ingram is leading them, the sky truly is the limit.

The Hawthorne Hornets have their sights set on yet another state-championship run. This time, though, with a different outcome.

For a full recap on last nights Hawthorne-Newberry matchup, see Hawthorne Dominates Newberry On The Road.