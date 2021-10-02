P.K. Yonge Gets Homecoming Rebound Win

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave Football Team (2-3) defeated the Santa Fe Raiders (0-5) 30-14.

P.K. Yonge returned home this week following a difficult road loss to Baldwin. The Blue Wave looked to bounce back and cut their three-game losing streak in front of a Homecoming crowd.

The First Quarter

The game started slow with both teams exchanging drives, but being unable to convert. The stalemate was broken when quarterback A.J. Small threw a deep ball to Senior Wide Receiver Tyson Doering who put The Blue Wave up 7-0 to end Q1.

Extending The Lead

The host team came out hot to start the second quarter with Small breaking out for a twenty-yard touchdown run and doubling the lead. Runningback Jordan Richardson helped accelerate the ground game and the wide receiver Cameron Pedro assisted in moving the chains and getting the Blue Wave another score.

The Second Half Story

Down 21-0 coming out of the half, Santa Fe needed to respond quickly. A sneak onside kick attempt by P.K. almost caught the visitors off guard, but they were able to connect some passes and score to make the total 21-6. Visiting quarterback Landon Rodgers made some nice throws, but miscues with the offensive line and an interception halted the momentum.

The Blue Wave defense also played an overall consistent game, and help keep the Santa Fe offense at bay. DE’s Chance Brinson and Christopher Welch kept the pressure on the opposing OL.

The Fourth Quarter

The Blue Wave would find the endzone on another surgical drive to quickly jump back up to 27-6 After a blocked PAT. Despite the missed extra-point, P.K. Yonge Kicker Alex Barnett was on the money all night and extended the lead to 24 after hitting a 30-yard field goal just minutes later.

Both teams would go back to gridlocked ways in the fourth, exchanging drives and turnovers respectively. Santa Fe would get back on the board as the clock ticked down making the score 30-14 to end the game.

The Recap

P.K. Yonge was able to return home and get a win to hopefully create some momentum as they return to take on Tomori Creek next Friday. Here’s what head coach Kevin Doelling had to say about his team’s performance:

For the visiting Raiders, they look to pick up their first win of the season at Home against Fernandina Beach.

For more high school football coverage follow @mannyandrs & @zackaryweisss on Twitter.