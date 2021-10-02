Pat Dooley’s Grades: Florida vs Kentucky

Offense F

First half: The whole Emory Jones-Anthony Richardson thing was a weird deal, but Florida only had six possessions because of the flow of the game. Florida still almost eclipsed the 200-yard mark. Trent Whittemore had a nice half. Too many false start penalties.

Second half: It didn’t get any better with the false start penalties. It was downright embarrassing. Florida was able to move the ball in the second half but kept coming up short. The running game was less than stellar.

For the game: This was not Dan Mullen at his best and certainly the bloom comes off the rose a bit. Mullen has now broken Gator win streaks against Kentucky at home and on the road. It was a strange game plan, but Florida did have a chance at the end.

Defense C+

First half: The long play for a touchdown to Wan’Dale Robinson looked like something we have seen before, especially the missed tackles. Florida only allowed 129 yards and six first downs in the half and limited Kentucky to zero third down conversions.

Second half: When you only allow seven second half points in a tight game you would thing that would be enough. There were some great moments for the defense, but not on the touchdown drive.

For the game: This was hardly a terrible defensive performance as Florida only allowed 224 yards and 13 first downs in the game. But the Gator defense did have its lapses against a team whose quarterback was erratic at best.

Special teams F-

First half: Jeremy Crawshaw hit a bomb of a punt with a 58-yarder and no return and Jace Christmann tied his career long with a 51-yard field goal so the special teams had a bit of an impact. That was a good thing.

Second half: The blocked field goal that resulted in a touchdown was the story of the game. It was a bad deal on every level. This team isn’t good enough to be below average on special teams, although there was the blocked extra point.

For the game: Christmann seems to have established himself as the placekicker for this team, but maybe it is time for Florida to pay attention to special teams a little more.

Overall F

This is a season on the brink because it’s difficult to see Georgia losing twice and you wonder how this team will respond. Losing to Kentucky had to happen in Lexington eventually, but the way this team lost with 13 points is difficult to comprehend. It will be a loud week in Gainesville.