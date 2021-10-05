Rookie Quarterbacks Justin Fields and Zach Wilson Earn First NFL Wins in Week 4

Week 4 brought two rookie quarterbacks their first NFL wins. The Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields and the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson both reached the monumental milestone of earning their career-first NFL win.

Fields Leads Bears Over Lions

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields earned his first win as an NFL starter on Sunday, leading the Chicago Bears to a 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Fields made his second career start in place of Andy Dalton, who is out with a knee injury. During his second career start, Fields completed 11-of-17 passes for 209 yards and an interception.

Even though Fields is still looking to make his career-first touchdown pass, he completed many highlight passes. One of these highlight plays includes Fields completing a 64-yard pass to wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the first quarter.

Unlike his NFL debut, Fields had time to connect with his receivers. Fields connected with Mooney five times for a total of 126 yards and Allen Robinson three times for 63 yards.

Whether Fields will be starting in Week 5 against the Raiders will be completely dependent on Dalton’s injury status, according to head coach Matt Nagy.

Wilson Leads Jets to Victory Over Titans in OT

After struggling during his first three NFL games, former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finally earned his first NFL win. Wilson led the Jets to a 27-24 overtime victory upsetting the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Wilson completed 21 of 34 passes for a total of 297 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a 97.3 passer rating.

Wilson proved his skills as he had success throwing the deep balls especially when he rolled out of the pocket. Wilson connected with Corey Davis for a 53-yard pass, which was not his only deep pass of the game. He also completed a 54-yard pass to Keelan Cole.

This was not only a NFL career first win for Wilson, but also was the first win as head coach for Robert Saleh.

Saleh explained that Wilson showcased his potential during this match-up and that his performance against the Titans is more representative of Wilson’s performance during practice.

The Jets will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday.