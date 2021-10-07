Alabama and Texas A&M: Who’s the Best Shade of Red?

Crimson and maroon: color wheel chaos, a debate for the ages. What makes the colors so different?

In this circumstance it is an undefeated No. 1 ranked team versus a 3-2 unranked team. The undefeated Crimson Tide are heading to Texas to take on the Aggies on Saturday with an 8 p.m. kickoff.

Alabama

The reigning National Champs are holding strong so far this season. Alabama is 5-0 as it approaches the halfway point of its season. They are 2-0 in SEC play and coming off of a Top 25 victory over No. 17 Ole Miss.

Texas A&M

Unranked Texas A&M is not having as fruitful of a season. The Aggies are on a two-game losing streak with losses to Arkansas two weeks ago and Mississippi State last weekend.

Alabama Quarterback

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has 1,365 passing yards and 17 touchdowns this season. In the season-opener, Young was 27/38 in completions with four touchdowns. Against Mercer, he was 19/27 with three touchdowns.

Their SEC opener against Florida, Young was 22/35 with another three touchdowns. When hosting Southern Mississippi, he was 20/22 and racked up five touchdowns. Finally, in last week’s game against Ole Miss, he was 20/26 with only two touchdowns.

Texas A&M Quarterbacks

Haynes King was the original starting QB for the Aggies. In the season-opener against Kent State, he was 21/33 with two touchdowns. Against Colorado, King suffered an ankle fracture that took him out of the game. Before that, he was 1/2 with no scores.

After King’s injury, sophomore Zach Calzada stepped into the starting QB role. In week two against Colorado, Calzada was 18/38 with one touchdown. Then, against New Mexico he was 19/33 with three touchdowns. In his game at Arkansas, he was 20/36, but had no scores. Finally, in last week’s game against Mississippi State, Calzada was 12/20 with one touchdown.

Jimbo Fisher

Head coach for Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher, was at a time, an assistant coach under Nick Saban during part of his tenure at LSU. Fisher said he has a lot of respect for Saban and the Alabama team he has developed.