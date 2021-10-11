Gator Soccer falls 3-2 to Missouri in Overtime

The Gator Soccer team (3-8-3, 2-3-1 SEC) suffered its third consecutive loss Sunday to the Missouri Tigers (5-8, 1-5 SEC) in overtime, 3-2. This is the first time Mizzou has beat the Gators in the Donald R. Dizney Stadium, and the win ended the Tigers six-game losing streak. The match also was the 13th annual Gators Kicking for a Cure match, with Florida wearing pink to show their support for the fight against breast cancer.

How it Happened

Mizzou got on the board first in the 19th minute after forward Skye Kingsley passed the ball left to midfielder Blythe Beldner, who fired the ball just under the crossbar for an early lead. About three minutes later, the Gators tied the score after a corner re-entry by defender Taylor Baksay. The senior headed in Florida midfielder Nicole Vernis’ cross to the far post.

The Gators took the lead 2-1 in the 66th minute. Tiger goalkeeper McKenna Sheehan initially saved the ball from Florida defender Cece Price’s kick to the middle of the six-yard box. Forward Madison Alexander stuck quick, however, and caught the ball before it hit the ground to score inside the far post. This was the senior’s first goal of the season and 14th overall in her Gator soccer career.

15 minutes left in regulation Take a look at @MadiAlexander11 goal in the 66th minute.

The Tigers response was swift, and forward Jadyn Easley was able to tie the match in the 68th minute. The junior received a cross from the right side from defender Kyla Johnson. Easley and a Gator defender collided, and the ball shot into the net at the far post. The two teams prevented any further regulation goals, forcing the match into overtime.

Seconds into the extra minutes, Easley found the net again. Easley chipped the ball to the far corner to solidify the Tigers first win in Gainesville.

What’s Next

Florida will get the week to reset before the team hits the road Sunday to take on Auburn.