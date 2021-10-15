Florida Gators Volleyball takes on Texas A&M

The Florida Gators volleyball team takes on the Texas A&M Aggies this weekend. Florida sits at 11-6 for the season while the Aggies sit at 11-5.

The Gators are coming off of a series split with the LSU tigers. They won a match 3-1 and lost one in 3-1. Gators Volleyball currently sits at 23rd in the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

A Tale of Two Courts

The Gators are 8-3 at home or a neutral site, while away their record sits at 3-3. October 16th’s matchup between the Aggies and Gators will be at the Stephen O’Connell Center a heavy advantage for Florida.

Notable Stats

All-time the Gators are 19-1 versus the Aggies coming off a victory in march during their last matchup. The Gators won 3-1. The Gators have never lost away from home (9-0) and have never lost in less than 5 sets (14-0). 5-1 in 5 set matches.

In regards to individual stats, T’ara Ceasar is averaging 4.33 points per set and sits at 264 total points for the season. For the season Ceasar has nine double-doubles on the season. The second closest gator is Marlie Monserez at seven on the season.

Defensively. Lauren Dooley leads the team in blocks for the gators at a 1.19 per set clip. If the gators want to continue their winning ways both their offensive and defensive star need to be in full effect on Saturday.

The Gators have the firepower both offensively and defensively to quickly dispose of the Aggies.

Saturday’s Matchup

The start of the Gators Aggies’ highly anticipated matchup is starting at 5 p.m. If trends continue expect the gators to make quick work of their opponents at home. However, don’t expect the underdogs to go down without a fight. The Aggies have outperformed their expectations this year and will be looking to pull off the upset.