Blowout in Boston: Red Sox Dominate Astros 12-3 in Game 3 of ALCS

It’s Boston’s time.

Alex Cora was not pleased with Eduardo Rodríguez after he mocked Carlos Correa. pic.twitter.com/QCSHEz7lfE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2021

Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez echoed this statement Monday, tapping his wrist as he left the mound. Evidently, such a gesture mimics Astros infielder Carlos Correa’s taunts from Game 1 of the ALDS. Now, after a 12-3 victory in Game 3, the Sox are the one’s doing all the taunting. Behind four home runs from the offense and seven K’s from Rodriguez, Boston took a 2-1 series lead. Yet, sitting two wins away from the World Series, manager Alex Cora wants Rodriguez and his team to remain humble.

Big Bats Lead the Way

It didn’t take long for the Red Sox to get going. Significantly, a high-scoring bottom of the second inning fueled a rally. A rally indeed, as Christian Vazquez began the scoring barrage by bringing in Alex Verdugo after a single to right field with bases loaded. Now, 1-0, Christian Arroyo grounds into a fielders choice to second, bringing in JD Martinez to make it 2-0 Sox. But, the crack heard around New England saw Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam, making it 6-0 Boston.

With the dinger, Boston became the first time in MLB history to hit three grand slams in a playoff series.

Yet, the scoring didn’t stop in the second. Accordingly, in the bottom of the third Vazquez drove in another run, making it 7-0. Following, Arroyo sent a ball 399 feet over the green monster, extending the lead to 9-0. However, the Astros were able to score some runs in the fourth. Without doubt, Kyle Tucker hit a 413 foot homer to right field, bringing in two base runners and cutting the deficit 9-3.

If these Red Sox are anything, it’s resilient. Likewise, they kept running up the box score throughout the game. Martinez hit a homer bringing in Rafael Devers in the sixth while Devers sent a ball 372 feet over the monster in the eighth. Overall, Boston hit four home runs on the game, in a performance Cora calls almost perfect.

Magic Number Two

Two games, all of which separates the Red Sox from their second World Series appearance since 2018. In 2018, the Sox parlayed the American League’s best record into a World Series victory over the Dodgers. Yet, due to a sign-stealing scandal, manager Alex Cora was forced to sit out the 2020 season. Now, returning in 2021, the Sox look reminiscent of the 2018 squad, with a deep lineup and strong starting rotation.

Players such as Kiki Hernandez have fueled Boston’s run. In the postseason, he’s hitting .667 with three homer’s and a 1.788 slugging percentage. So, it was questionable when Cora decided to pull him in the sixth. But, the skipper joked his postseason star has been running the bases too much recently. Markedly, Hernandez’s big bat, along with strong play from Devers and Boegarts, has helped the Sox scorching offense.

With two wins left needed for a shot at the AL Pennant, Cora knows his team needs to remain focused on one game at a time.

What’s Next?

Up 2-1 on the series, the Red Sox will host the Astros tonight for Game 4 from Fenway Park. Nick Pivetta (9-8 4.53 ERA) takes the mound for Boston while Zack Greinke (11-6 4.16 ERA) gets the bump for Houston.