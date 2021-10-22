Preview: Buchholz Bobcats Take On Undefeated Bolles Bulldogs

The Bolles Bulldogs (6-0) travel to Starke, Florida, to play the Buchholz Bobcats (6-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021. The game will take place at Bradford High School, a neutral site for both teams.

Buchholz

The Bobcats are coming off a win last week over Chiles. Buchholz traveled from Gainesville, Florida to Tallahassee, Florida, and walked away with a 35-10 win over the Timberwolves. The Bobcats are currently on a three-game win streak since their loss to Cardinal Gibbons High School on September 17, 2021. Buchholz is first in the 7A District 2 division.

Buchholz has been a scoring machine this season led by junior quarterback Creed Whittemore, son of Head Coach, Mark Whittemore. Whittemore has thrown for 855 passing yards and 10 touchdowns so far this season. Whittemore is a dual-threat quarterback. He has three rushing touchdowns and has rushed for 203 yards this season. Whittemore has an arsenal of wide receivers at his disposal including senior Quan Lee and Adrian Sermons.

Lee leads the team in rushing and receiving yards. Lee has 242 rushing yards this season, averaging 14.2 yards per play. He also has 339 receiving yards and averages 18.8 yards per reception. Lee has six touchdowns total on the year, three rushing and three receiving. Sermons has five touchdowns and 307 receiving yards, with an average of 16.2 yards per reception.

Bolles

The Bulldogs remain ranked No. 1 in Florida Class 4A, even after coming off of two consecutive bye weeks. Bolles has defeated previous opponents in massive shutdowns, winning by upwards of 30 points in half of their games this season. Most recently, Bolles defeated Trinity Christian 35-0 on October 1, 2021.

Bolles may be facing their toughest competition yet in the upcoming match against Buchholz. Bulldogs quarterback DJ Moore will take on a hard fight against Buchholz’s Creed Whittemore. Moore has thrown for 402 passing yards and four touchdowns this season. Wide receiver Patrick Green leads the team in receiving yards, with 136 yards this season and averaging 15.1 yards per play.

Bulldogs running back Kade Frew has had a very impressive season so far, showing dominance and leading the team in rushing yards. Frew has 873 total rushing yards and has made 14 rushing touchdowns. He averages 6.9 yards per carry and 145.5 rushing yards per game. The senior Bulldog has committed to play football at Air Force Academy upon graduation.

Expectations

The stakes are high for both teams going into this Friday night showdown. Both the Bobcats and the Bulldogs have repeatedly shown their strength on the field throughout the season, and the potential to win lies in the hands of both teams.

Buchholz only falls behind by one loss, but the authority of the field possessed by players like Whittemore and Lee speaks for itself. The two have an unbeatable connection that has the ability to crack the Bolles code and capture a win.

Bolles has yet to see a loss, but numbers do not lie. The opposing power of the Bobcats will put the Bulldogs to the test. Only time will tell if the Bobcats will be able to pull off the upset against the 6-0 Bulldogs.