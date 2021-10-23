St. Francis Academy falls to Oak Hall

By: Kate Caranante and Molly Cooper

Wearing their pink gear to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, St. Francis Academy took the field at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 in hopes of defeating Oak Hall.

At the start of the first quarter, St. Francis Academy was able to put together a 60-yard drive that included a big fourth down conversion. The drive did not result in any points but it provided hope that the Wolves could advance on Oak Hall’s defense.

Right before the end of the first quarter Oak Hall was able to get into the end zone putting them up 7-0. However, the second quarter was a defensive battle with the teams trading punts multiple times. Once again though, St. Francis Academy could not hold on and Oak Hall scored three quick touchdowns before halftime.

St. Francis Academy started the second half on a positive note when they recovered their on-side kick at midfield. They were not able to generate any points off of this possession and Oak Hall quickly scored again putting them up 35-0, which ended up being the final score.

The final quarter went by quickly as neither team scored. Oak Hall improved to 6-1 while St. Francis Academy fell to 0-8. Next week St. Francis Academy will play at Bronson High School who is 4-4.