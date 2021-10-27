Missouri Travels to Vanderbilt Preview

The Missouri Tigers will travel to Nashville this weekend to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

Missouri Tigers

Coming off of a bye week, the Tigers are ready to get back on the field. After a 34-14 loss against Texas A&M, the Tigers are looking to add a win to their 3-4 record and gain their first SEC win of the season.

Team Leaders for the Tigers

Sophomore quarterback Connor Bazelak has thrown 1920 yards and 12 touchdowns so far this 2021 season. He is ranked No. 19 for his passing yards and tied for 37th for touchdowns.

Tyler Badie leads the Tigers in rushing yards this season. The senior running back has totaled 735 rushing yards so far with 126 rush attempts and nine touchdowns.

Although the Tigers are expected a win, the last time they traveled to Nashville in 2019 things did not go as planned. The Tigers came into the game ranked No. 22, while the Commodores were 1-5. The Tigers were heavily favored for a win, but instead, they suffered a 21-14 defeat.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz believes that playing against another SEC team on the road will be a good opportunity for the Tigers.

The Commodore Season

The Vanderbilt Commodores have had a rough 2021 season under rookie head coach Clark Lee. Their current record is 2-6, with wins over Colorado State and UConn by a combined 5 points. Like the Tigers, the Commodores have yet to get an SEC win. Although Lee is a new head coach, Drinkwitz credits him for what he is bringing to Vanderbilt.

The Matchup

Drinkwitz had this to say about the upcoming matchup against the Commodores.

Although Vanderbilt’s offense ranks as some of the worst, Drinkwitz said this about the Commodores’ offense:

The kickoff of this matchup will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.