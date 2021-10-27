Coach Saban on Alabama as they enter Bye Week

As Alabama enters a bye week and prepares to face LSU on Nov. 6, Head Coach Nick Saban talks on the team as they prepare for the rest of the season.

Looking at the Team

Alabama is currently 7-1 overall. They opened their season against Miami and won 44-13. Their first loss was against Texas A&M which snapped Alabama’s 19-game winning streak were they fell short 38-41. That didn’t put a stop to the team as Alabama proceeded to win their next two games against Mississippi State and the Tennessee Volunteers. As Alabama enters bye week there is still some things the team needs to work on, Saban stated.

This Weeks Schedule

The team will practice on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week instead of the usual Monday through Thursday. Since it is bye week the team is able to recruit more and get more coaches out. On Monday and Friday coaches will be out recruiting “we still try and keep in contact with as many prospects as we can,” Saban said.

Looking at the Player

Head Coach Saban talked on some players and how they have been doing so far.

Coach Saban talked on Jalyn Armour-Davis effectiveness this year, “I think people historically will try to take advantage of a matchup situation anywhere in the secondary that they may see one occur but I think in Jayln Armour-Davis case he hasn’t had any more targets this year than Josh Jobe has and I think he has done a pretty effective job in cover responsibilities and plays really well for us.

On JOJO Earle he stated on how he is a young guy but very bright, very conscientious, really good ability, good route runner, very affective returner for us and has done an outstanding job Coach Saban said. We have penalties that he has nothing to do with that has affected some his statistical information but from what they expect from his as a coach he has done an outstanding job.

Coach Saban’s Future as a Coach

As Head Coach Saban’s birthday approaches they discussed on how he use to say he didn’t think he could coach that long while he was at LSU. As he approaches 70 Coach Saban stated he has ten more years in him. He said he is just going on and doesn’t have a time table for anything.

Looking Ahead

The Crimson Tide are set to host and play against Louisiana State University on Nov. 6 with the time to be announced later on.