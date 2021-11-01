Dolphins Continue to Lose

In week 8, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills falling short with a loss of 26-11. The Dolphins (1-7) have lost seven straight overall to match their longest skid since losing their first seven of the 2019 season.

How It Happened

Early on, the Dolphins first offensive drive was able to get the ball down the field but failed to execute their full potential when Jason Sanders missed a 36-yard field goal attempt. Shortly after the miss, the Bills showed off as Tyler Brass helped the team lead at the end of first quarter 3-0 after scoring a 57-yard field goal.

Sanders was able to recover and tie things up in the second quarter with a 51 yard field goal.

But, towards the end of the second quarter, Mike Gesicki caused a fumble and prevented the Dolphins from being able to score.

In the third quarter, the Dolphins deficit grew to 10-3 after an eight-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis. In the final quarter, Allen connected on a nine-yard touchdown putting the Dolphins at even a greater deficit of 17-3.

After the Bills scored, the Dolphins bounced back and put together an 11-play, 70-yard-touchdown drive which was completed by a one-yard touchdown run by Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa then connected with Gesicki on a 40-yard-deep pass which extended the drive prior to the touchdown. The two connected again on a two-point conversion following the touchdown, closing the deficit to 17-11.

In the last four defensive possessions the Dolphins allowed two touchdowns and two field goals which resulted in a 26-11 loss.

The Stats Breakdown

Overall, the Bills had higher numbers than the Dolphins in all categories including total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, and yards per play. The Bills allowed zero sacks, and threw zero interceptions the entire game.

UP NEXT

Miami returns home to face the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium for week nine. The Buffalo Bills will travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.