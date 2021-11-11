LSU to Host Arkansas in Annual Battle for the Boot

The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed to Death Valley this weekend to take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday.

Looking at the Teams

The Arkansas Razorbacks are currently 6-3 overall. The Razorbacks opened their season against Rice Owls Football on Sept. 4 where they won 38-17 and went on to win their next three games. The Razorbacks took a stumble and had a three game losing streak before making a comeback and winning their next game against UAOB and their previous game against Mississippi State with a final score of 31-28.

As the Razorbacks prepare to face LSU, Head Coach Sam Pittman talks on the team as they enter the LSU game this week.

The LSU Tigers are currently 4-5 overall. The Tigers opened their season against UCLA where they got their first lost of the season. That didn’t stop the Tigers as they went on to win the next three games against McNeese, Central Michigan, and Mississippi State. The Tigers took a stumble and lost their next two games against Auburn and Kentucky. Then they beat the Gators in their next game and lost their last two games against Ole Miss and Alabama.

As the Tigers prepare to face Arkansas, Head Coach Ed Orgeron talks on the team.

Team History

This isn’t the first time the two teams will meet. The Razorbacks and the Tigers have met multiple times and LSU leads the overall series with Arkansas 42-22-2. In their last matchup LSU beat Arkansas 27-24.

For the 25th consecutive year LSU and Arkansas will battle for “The Boot” which is a 24-karat gold trophy in the shape of the states of Arkansas and Louisiana that resembles a boot. The Tigers have won the trophy 17 times and the Razorbacks have won the trophy eight times.

Looking at the Players

Head Coach Pittman talks on Dominick Johnson and his growth. How he didn’t expect him to be the back that he is at this point.

Looking Ahead

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the SEC Network.