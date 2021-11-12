Florida Volleyball Travels To Arkansas To Face Razorbacks

The No. 22 Florida volleyball team is set to travel to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks in a two-match series this weekend. The Gators (15-6, 9-2 SEC) are ranked third in the SEC while the Razorbacks (17-6, 8-4 SEC) take up fifth place.

On the Leaderboard

This week, the Gators received three SEC honors. T’ara Ceasar was named Overall Player of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week. Ceasar is fifth in the SEC with kills per set averaging at 3.80. Eli McKissock kept the backcourt clean and was rewarded with Defensive Player of the Week. McKissock is ranked third in the SEC overall for 4.36 digs per set average. Next up, Merritt Beason grabbed the Freshman of the Week award after averaging 2.25 kills per set and 2.75 digs per set in the last matchup against Tennessee.

Florida volleyball is leading the way offensively in the conference with a .293 hitting percentage.

Facing Arkansas

Florida last faced Arkansas in March where they swept the Razorbacks 3-0 in the two-match series. Overall, the Gators have topped the Razorbacks 46-3 in the all-time series. Arkansas last defeated the Gators in 2015 when the match went to a fifth-set tie-breaker.

First serve tonight is set for 8 P.M. while the series finale is scheduled or Saturday at 6 P.M.