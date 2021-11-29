Florida Moves Up Nine Spots to No. 14 in AP Poll

Florida Gators Men’s Basketball has opened the season on a six-game winning streak. After starting unranked the Gators are now up to No. 14 in the country. They put the undefeated record on the line against the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday.

This week's men's basketball AP Poll is here 🚨🏀 No. 9 Kentucky

No. 10 Arkansas

No. 13 Tennessee

No. 14 Florida

No. 16 Alabama

No. 21 Auburn — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 29, 2021

Is Florida a “Basketball School”?

After moving up to No. 23 in the country on Nov. 22, the Gators now sit at No. 14.

The jump in the AP Poll comes after Florida won the Fort. Myers Tip-Off over Ohio State and blew out Troy by 39 points on Sunday.

A key to the Gators’ success has been forward Colin Castleton.

Castleton leads the team in points (14.8 per game), rebounds (10 per game) and blocks (2.8 per game).

The stat line has not only gotten the Gators six wins to start the season but has earned the senior an SEC Player of the Week.

"It was about us and how hard we were going to play, how tough we were, how much heart we had." -SEC Player of the Week @Castleton_ 📰 https://t.co/JYlNxlpITN#GoGators | #GatorsHoop pic.twitter.com/x4ODItTkjO — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 15, 2021

Among the team’s win against Ohio State, Florida has also defeated Elon, California, Milwaukee, Troy, and most notably in-state rival FSU.

At the time, FSU was ranked No. 20 but has since dropped out of the Top-25.

The Gators have been consistent on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Florida has kept opposing teams to an average of about 56 points per game while averaging almost 10 steals and six blocks a game.

Meanwhile, the Florida offense averages about 77 points per game on 43% shooting.

Looking Ahead

Florida will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, for their first true away game of the season on Wednesday.

The Sooners are 6-1 on the season and are coming off a three-point win at UCF.

Oklahoma is led by senior Tanner Groves who averages nearly 15 points and six rebounds per game.

Tanner Groves gives Oklahoma the lead again. pic.twitter.com/abmLSupFBp — OUHoops (@ouhoops) November 21, 2021

Wednesday’s matchup is set to be a traditional offense versus defense type of game. The Gators have kept opponents under 70 points in all of their games this season. While in contrast, the Sooners have broken the 70-point mark five times this season, scoring as many as 96 points in a single contest.

Florida will be Oklahoma’s first ranked opponent of the season and the first Power Five school the Sooners have faced.

The Gators and the Sooners will tip-off at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.