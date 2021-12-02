Gators Lose to George Mason in Thriller, Snap Winning Streak

Florida Gators women’s basketball (6-3) lost 75-71 in a thriller to the George Mason Patriots (6-3) on Wednesday. Amaya Scott led the Patriots in a dominant performance with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 9 rebounds. Kiki Smith led the way for the Gators with 19 points and 6 assists playing just minutes from her hometown of District Heights, Maryland.

The Gators came into the game riding a five-game winning streak after two wins in the San Juan Shootout. They couldn’t stay on a roll at George Mason, though.

Setting the Tone Early

This was a game of runs, as neither team could keep a firm lead for very long. The Gators opened up the action with an 11-3 lead, but Amaya Scott got started early, leading the Patriots to a 6-0 run to shake off the early jitters and make it a game again. She made eight of the Patriots’ first nine points and remained a key piece of their offense for the entire game.

Both teams traded blows in the first half, but the Patriots heated up late in the second quarter to take a 33-29 lead into halftime. Scott dominated inside the paint, tallying 15 points and 6 rebounds which opened up space for George Mason to shoot freely from the perimeter.

https://twitter.com/MasonWBB/status/1466207776963768324

Tamia Lawhorne established herself as a threat from beyond the arc in the first half, sinking two threes.

A Thrilling Finish

Both teams battled closely in the third quarter, with Scott and Lawhorne proving to be a two-headed monster. Smith and Lavender Briggs kept the Gators in it, though, and they only trailed 61-58 with 4:25 remaining in the game.

Patriots guard Jordan Wakefield made a three-pointer with time dwindling down, though, and blocked a shot on the other end of the court to give George Mason a six-point lead with possession of the ball.

Briggs made a deep three-pointer, and Nina Rickards made two free throws to cut the deficit to 66-65, but the Patriots were able to convert on their free throws down the line to ice a 75-71 upset victory.

https://twitter.com/GatorsWBK/status/1466222358956445698

Ramifications for the Loss

With the loss, the Gators drop to 6-3 on the season. They’ll head to Fort Worth on Sunday for a matchup against TCU before returning home for a three-game stint.

Meanwhile, George Mason has won three straight and will host Norfolk State next on Monday.