Big Ten Championship: Michigan v Iowa

Michigan will be facing Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday in Indianapolis. It has been nearly 10 years since the Wolverines have been in the Big Ten Championship.

Michigan is coming into the game off a crucial win against Ohio State, 42-27. The last time either team had won the Big Ten Championship game was in 2004. If the Wolverines win the Big Ten, they will earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Iowa had a good run at the start of the season, going 6-0, until they lost to Purdue and Wisconsin. The team recovered with four wins. Iowa was able to clinch a spot in Indianapolis due to Wisconsin’s loss to Minnesota. If the Hawkeyes win the Big Ten, they are guaranteed a trip to the Rose Bowl.

Hassan Haskins, running back for Michigan, is one touchdown from setting the school record. Meanwhile, Blake Corum was injured Haskins had to step in and take on more responsibility. He has had eighteen rushing touchdowns and rushed 1232 yards. If Haskin makes two rushing touchdowns he will set the new record for Michigan.

Iowa’s offense is not their strong suit. They thrive when it comes to their defense. The defense has been forcing turnovers for the other team. This season the Hawkeyes have completed 28 turnovers.

Watch the showdown happen. The Big Ten Championship is at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday.