AAC Championship Preview

This Saturday is the American Athletic Conference championship game, as No. 16 Houston Cougars will battle the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats. This is a rivalry game that dates back to when both teams were members of the Conference USA. Houston leads the all-time series 15-12-0 Cincinnati has won the last 2 meetings with combined scores of 76-33.

Houston

Houston enters this contest with an 11-1 record, and winners of the AAC West division. The Cougars currently have the best defense in the AAC giving up 289 yards a game.

Head coach Dana Holgerson has put Houston back on the map after the departure of record-breaking coach Tom Herman. Cougars come into the game as a 10.5 point underdog and, are very capable of upsetting the Bearcats if their defense plays like it has been all season.

Tyus Bowser wished his former team luck this weekend.

Current @Ravens LB and 2015 AAC Champion @tbowser23 with a good luck message for the Coogs. #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/FELrknyKG1 — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) December 2, 2021

Cincinnati

Nobody has been talked about more in college football than the Bearcats, and if they deserve to be the third-ranked team in the country.

The Bearcats enter the game 12-0 while impressive they have not had a very tough schedule this season. They do have a signature win against Notre Dame, but the rest of their schedule was a cakewalk.

Cincinnati enters the game with the game ranked 1st in the AAC in offense averaging 39.6 points a game, they also enter the game as the second-best defense in the conference.

Although undefeated the Bearcats have had some close calls against inferior opponents this season, which is why some college football fans are questioning if they deserve their #3 ranking.

Saturday is the most important game in Bearcats history they need to win to make the college football playoffs. If they accomplish this hurdle they can shut up the doubters and prove they belong with the big boys.

If Cincinnati plays like they are capable of they can beat Houston. Houston should not be a 10.5 point underdog and will give the Bearcats a fight.