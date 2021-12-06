Who will be at the top of the AFC East after MNF?

The New England Patriots are traveling to Highmark to play their longtime rivals Buffalo Bills for Monday Night Football.

New England Patriots (8-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Patriots

The Evil Empire is back. The New England Patriots have won six games in a row and have reclaimed their dominant position in the AFC East. For the past 20 years, the Patriots have laid waste to the AFC East.

With Belichick running the plays and having their one-of-a-kind franchise Quarterback Tom Brady throw the passes the Patriots topped the AFC East 17 out 19 years they played together. Belichick has lost Brady and the NFL sighed in relief as the order is back. At least we thought.

Mac Jones and the Patriot defense have had other plans. With Mac Jones being one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL and the Patriot defense averaging the most points as a defense (15.8 per game). Mac Jones over the six-game win streak has thrown for nine touchdowns and two interceptions. In the first six games, Jones had seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

Bill Belichick is looking to get revenge on the bills for last year’s sweep. He had this to say when looking forward to the matchup,

The difference between this matchup now compared to years before is that both of these teams are contenders and are looking forward to this matchup. This is not the Bills of old and these teams are going to go at each other.

Mac Jones seemed enthusiastic going into this matchup,

Bills

The Bills are a very confusing team this year. They dominate the Chiefs and then lose to the Jaguars. They have had success against the division rivals in the Dolphins and they get dominated by the Colts.

Besides, mix results this Bills team is very good and are looking to prove this against the Patriots. This is a tall task but the team has the talent on both sides of the ball and looks to take down the hottest team in football.

The key to this win will be testing the Patriots’ rookie quarterback. Jones has not faced the bills yet and does not have previous expectations for the team. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer will be looking to have big games against the rookie. Also, this Bills offense is nothing to bat your eye to. The bills in 8 out of the 11 games they have scored more than 25 points, they won seven of those games.

Josh Allen was not dismissive of the Patriot defense,

The game inside the game will be the matchup Stefon Diggs v. J.C. Jackson. Last year, Diggs dominated the patriots last year having three touchdowns and over 230 yards in the two games against them last year. J.C. Jackson has only had high praises looking at this game.

The Bills are a three-point favorite on the game but that just shows the seen difference between the two.

Kickoff for the Game is at 8:15 p.m.