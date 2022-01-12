Former Gators Linemen Jawaan Taylor Reflects on Year 3 With the Jaguars

Former Florida Gator Jawaan Taylor officially wrapped up his third season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor started 17 games and was a part of three Jaguars’ wins this past year. Despite the team record, Taylor had his ups and downs. He succeeded in the pass and run protection along with penalties throughout the season.

With Jacksonville starting the season with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Taylor helped the rookie throw for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdown passes. James Robinson, Carlos Hyde, and Dare Ogunbowale combined to rush for 1,157 yards.

Season Recap

This season, the Jaguars faced plenty of adversity off the field with COVID-19 issues. While Taylor managed to play in all the games, his team was affected, including his offensive line coach George Warhop.

The Jaguars started the season losing five of their first six games. Then after a win against the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville dropped their next five games before first-year Head Coach Urban Meyer was fired.

Interim Coach Darrell Bevell took over for Meyer and lost his first three games. He got his first victory against the Indianapolis Colts on January 9. Taylor believes his coach did a great job preparing the team despite all that has gone on.

2022 Season

Jawaan Taylor heads into his fourth year in the NFL and the Jaguars will have the number one pick for a second consecutive season. Along with the divisional opponents, Taylor and the Jaguars will face some strong pass rushers next season. Jacksonville will play the Washington Football Team, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Baltimore Ravens.

They will also have the chance to compete against teams that currently hold picks number two, three, and four in the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and New York Jets. The Jaguars are hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season when they likely hire a new head coach.