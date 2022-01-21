College Baseball Preseason Rankings Contains 8 SEC Teams

This past Tuesday, the NCAA released its preseason rankings for Division I baseball. The SEC alone had eight teams in the top 25. Their talent is unlike any other conference in the country. They look to dominate the college baseball landscape in the 2022 season.

Aaron Fitt, D1 Baseball author, joined The Sportscene with Steve Russell and discussed the significance of SEC domination in college baseball.

Gators Baseball

D1 Baseball ranked the Gators ninth on the national Top 25 list. After having a disappointing season last year, the Gators still managed to earn a spot in the top 10. The Gators’ talent is sparking high expectations. With experienced players returning and a great staff at hand, the Gators have a legitimate chance to compete for a National Championship. They are skilled on both sides of the ball and have what it takes to compete with the best.

The Gators overall recruiting class this year was ranked by many in the top 10. The freshman coming in this season already have a big role to play as they are extremely talented. The Gators plan to utilize this talent in their lineups.

College Baseball Sleeper Picks

While the SEC is a big name conference and contains most of the preseason title contenders, there are plenty of mid-major schools that could possibly be just as talented. Coming into this season, there were many teams that deserved to be in contention for a top 25 spot, but didn’t get in. Outside of the SEC, Aaron Fitt discussed some teams in college baseball that he feels are sleeper picks to make a run this season, who may have not earned a spot in the top 25.

Season Beginning Soon

With the 2022 baseball season beginning in about a month, the Gators prepare for a tough SEC schedule that will definitely prepare them for possible playoff play. The Gators kickoff their season on Feb. 18 against the Liberty Flames at Florida Ballpark.