Mets start over with new manager Buck Showalter

In December, the New York Mets announced the hiring of Buck Showalter as their manager. Showalter was one of three finalists in the hiring process and came away with the job because of his past experience. Previously, Showalter managed the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and most recently, the Baltimore Orioles from 2010-2018.

Mets Look Ahead to Spring Training

Showalter, with over 1,500 wins under his belt, will get a chance to lead New York to a World Series; something he has yet to accomplish.

However, approaching this season comes with unique challenges. Due to a labor dispute, which led to Major League Baseball locking out players, the sport is currently frozen. Therefore, Showalter and all other club officials are unauthorized to be in contact with players.

With the ongoing lockout and no agreement, the beginning of spring training remains tentative.

Due to the indefinite start, Showalter is taking it week by week and has plans for various spring training timetables.

Preseason Plans

Going into his first season with the Mets, Showalter wants to start off on the right foot. With the Mets’ storied past, both Showalter and Met’s general manager Bill Eppler, want to remind players of the organization’s history.

“There’s someone living and dying with everything that we’re doing on the field and off,” Showalter said.

Moreover, the new manager is excited about hiring Glenn Sherlock, who will serve as bench coach. Sherlock is returning to the Mets after serving as base coach from 2017-2019.

With this addition to the coaching staff, Showalter said “the sky’s the limit.”

Overall, going forward with Showalter’s inaugural coaching staff, Eppler said the team will strive to improve.

New York will open their 2022 spring training with an away game on February 26 against the Miami Marlins. They will open their home schedule the next day, on February 27, against the Houston Astros.