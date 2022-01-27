Tigers top the Aggies

The LSU Tigers secured a tight 70-64 win against the Texas A&M Aggies Wednesday in a battle at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge. The Tigers ended the first half on top with 34 points compared to the Aggies’ 31. Their fight persisted in the second half, once again reigning victory 36-33 to Texas A&M.

LSU Tigers

Alex Fudge riled up the crowd early with a bold dunk roughly thirty seconds into the game. The forward ran it back with another dunk only five minutes later. He went on to put 27 minutes on court — his season high.

Sophomore Eric Gaines put up high number against the Aggies, dominating free throws alongside sophomore forward Tari Eason. Gaines shot for 14 points, two offensive rebounds and seven defensive rebounds. He had 26 minutes on court. The forward now averages 15.9 points per game this season and 11.2 in his collegiate career.

Tigers guard Brandon Murray led the team with 21 points in his 31 minutes on court; an important accolade for a starting freshman.

Texas A&M Aggies Though the 15-4 Aggies stumbled at the hands of LSU, they put up impressive plays on the offense and kept the crowd on their feet. Junior Andre Gordon came in clutch with an imposing 18 points in 30 minutes Wednesday. The six-foot-two guard was the only player on the team to start all 18 games last year and has started all games in the 2021-2022 season aside from Dallas Christian. He led the team in assists for the 2020-2021 season as a sophomore. Sophomore guard Marcus Williams opened the game with a two-point layup 15-seconds in. Those were the only points made in the game for him. He averages 9.6 points a game, with his season high being 18 made against Georgia on Jan. 4.

Aggies graduate student Quenton Jackson racked in 20 points last night in his 25 minutes on court. The guard averages 13 points a game. On the offense, he carried one rebound and had three on the defense.

Upcoming

The Tigers goes on to face TCU Saturday in the Big12/SEC Challenge, hoping to raise their record 3-1 against the Horned Frogs. The last time the two have played against one another was in 1986. Texas A&M travels back home to play South Carolina Saturday. The gamecocks hold an 8-4 record overhead the Aggies.