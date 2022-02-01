No.22 Tennessee Faces off Against Texas A&M at Home

Conference play in SEC basketball continues as No.22 Tennessee Volunteers host Texas A&M. The Vols and the Aggies are scheduled to play, Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Thompson-Boling Arena at 7 p.m. Since their first meeting in 1951, the Vols lead the series 9-to-6 overall.

Including, a 68-54 win in College Station in their last meeting in 2021. In that game, guard Santiago Vescovi scored a career-high 23-points. Vescovi scored five points in the Vols 9-2 run late to secure them the victory.

Getting February started against the Aggies. PREVIEW » https://t.co/29A5ex8bux pic.twitter.com/EWddx29ozw — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 31, 2022

Tennessee Volunteers (14-6, 5-3 SEC)

Coach Rick Barnes and the Vols concluded the 2021 season with a first-round exit in the NCAA tournament. This year, Tennesse has two players averaging in double figures. Vescovi leads the team in scoring with 14 points per game shooting 42.7 percent from the field. Barnes mentioned earlier in the season the junior is the most improved player since last year.

Also, guard Kennedy Chandler adds 13.2 points a game including, an eight-point performance in their last game against No.23 Texas. The Vols failed to complete the comeback on the road with a 53-53 defeat in the BIG 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Vescovi struggled from the field only scoring a mere three points.

On the year, compared to last season, Tennessee is scoring at a higher clip averaging 73.5 total points. So far, the Vols have wins over ranked over opponents, No.7 Arizona and No.25 LSU. However, they have stumbled as well this season with a loss to an unranked Alabama team earlier in the year.

Texas A&M (15-6, 4-4 SEC)

With a loss, coach Buzz Williams and the Aggies fall to under .500 in conference play. Including, entering Tuesday’s matchup on a four-game losing skid with their most recent loss against South Carolina at home. Senior guard Quenton Jackson leads the scoring for the Aggies, averaging nearly 13 points per game.

Jackson’s 12 points against the Gamecocks wasn’t enough to pull out the victory.

Final: South Carolina 74, A&M 63 pic.twitter.com/nOIjXauhPO — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 30, 2022

Forward Henry Coleman added a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 15 boards. Gamecocks’ James Reeves V scored 20-points in the 74-63 win.

For the season, the team ranks among the top of the conference in steals with 10.5 per game. While putting up 73.8 points on the scoreboard per game.

This will be the lone regular-season game between these two programs. The Vols have won four of the last five meetings against the Aggies.