Florida Football Player Jerseys Will Go For Sale This Fall

Florida football announced that fans will be able to put customized names on the backs of their jerseys. This means fans can soon purchase jerseys with their favorite players’ names on the back.

Jerseys on the market

OneTeam and Fanatics are partnering together to provide current players with an opportunity to profit off officially licensed jerseys. Thanks to the new NIL rules, Florida’s players will be compensated for each jersey sale containing their names.

Coming this fall: Player jerseys 🐊 Gator Nation will get to order customized Jordan branded jerseys of their favorite Florida football players, while athletes will be compensated for each sale!#GoGators | #UFuture — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 7, 2022

Florida’s official Jordan brand player uniforms will go for sale on Fanatics starting this fall. Fanatics is partnered with over 150 schools that will also be participating.

College football players can opt into the licensing program by downloading the free COMPASS NIL mobile app from Apple or Google’s app stores.