Hannah Adams, Gators Softball starts season 2-0, beats UMKC 7-1

The Gators Softball team is starting their season strong with two straight victories. The Gators are two games into the USF Tournament in Tampa and have given up just one run in two games.

Gators Softball is 2-0

Saturday sees Florida playing two games, the first of which resulted in a 7-1 victory of UMKC. On Friday, the Gators defeated Illinois State 3-0.

Fifth-year infielder Hannah Adams notched three hits in four at-bats in the contest, one of which was a triple, and one RBI.

Freshman outfielder Kendra Falby impressed in the game with two runs, two RBIs, and a home run. This comes after an efficient debut against Illinois State when she got two hits in three at-bats and two RBIs.

Senior pitcher Elizabeth Hightower recorded her second win of the season in just two games. Hightower pitched 5.2 innings, giving up just five hits and one run.

That's all from game one today! Gators win over the Roos! #GoGators Next game vs. No. 16 Michigan starts at 1:05 PM Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/hkmmInAO5x — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 12, 2022

Saturday marks Florida’s first meeting with UMKC ever and the Gators start the all-time series with a victory.

The rest of the USF Tournament

The Gators are not finished with just one game on Saturday. Florida, ranked sixth in the nation, takes on No. 16 Michigan. On Sunday the Gators will play the tournament host, the USF Bulls.

Michigan played both of Florida’s opponents, UMKC and Illinois State, on Friday and won both games. The beat UMKC 6-0 and Illinois State 4-1.

Impressing for the Michigan Wolverines so far is outfielder Kristina Burkhardt. Burkhardt has recorded a combined four hits in seven at-bats in Michigan’s two games.

In 22 previous meetings, Florida has the all-time series lead against Michigan 12-10. Michigan won the last meeting between the two programs.