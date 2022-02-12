Florida Gator Softball Uses Late Spark to Beat Michigan

Sixth-ranked Florida Gators softball squeezed their way past the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines, winning 4-0 on Saturday in the Rawlings Invitational. They were led on the mound by freshman Lexie Delbrey in her first career start.

The Gators had a rough time putting runs on the board and it would not be until the sixth inning that they found themselves leading. In the top of the sixth inning, Gator’s senior Cheyenne Lindsey hit a grand slam to put the Gators up four runs over the Wolverines and would, ultimately, seal the game.

No Pressure for the Freshman Pitcher

Freshman Lexie Delbrey made her first career start for Florida on Saturday against 16th ranked Michigan. Despite this being her first start, Delbrey never looked nervous or pressured. In her first start, she struck out five, walked two, had one hit-by-pitch and gave up one hit. Additionally, Delbrey went the complete game and pitched all seven innings for the Gators. In her seven innings, she did not allow a single run. Also, the one hit she gave up came in the bottom of the seventh inning, which ended her no-hit bid.

In the Batters Box

The batters for the Gators were kept at bay for most of this game. While they did pile up six hits, they were also struck out nine times. However, senior Cheyenne Lindsey came up clutch when the Gators needed her. In the top of the sixth inning and with bases loaded, Lindsey walked up to the plate with the chance to give the Gators the lead. On a two-one count, Lindsey launched a grand slam to give them the 4-0 lead. These would be the game-winning runs for the Gators and the only ones scored in the game by either team.

Looking to Tomorrow

The Florida Gators softball team will be back on the diamond on Sunday to take on South Florida at noon. They will be looking to go perfect on the weekend as they now are 3-0 on the season.