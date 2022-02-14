Arkansas v. Missouri preview

Arkansas takes on Missouri on Feb.15 at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman gives some perspective after a tough loss at Alabama. pic.twitter.com/8Fj8BU79r2 — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) February 12, 2022

After losing to Alabama Saturday 67-66, Arkansas must rebound quickly. Emphatically, the Razorback’s nearly completed a 13-point comeback fueled by forward Jaylin Williams, who had double double No.7 on the season. Now, the Hogs must turn their attention to Missouri.

Back in the Rankings

Today it was announced that the Razorbacks have returned to the top 25 in both the AP and coaches’ poll. Notably, the Hogs check in at No. 23 in the AP Poll following its defeat of No. 2 Auburn Tuesday. Also, they’re tied at No. 24 with UConn in the coaches poll.

Arkansas re-enters AP men's basketball rankings following Auburn upset https://t.co/EaV5x1fHSA — 4029news (@4029news) February 14, 2022

In the SEC, Arkansas sits at No. 4 in the conference. The now No. 23 ranked Razorbacks are led by JD Notae, who is averaging 18.8 points in 24 games he has played. He also leads the team in steals with 2.5

Treading Tigers

The Missouri Tigers have had an up and down year. Result’s have not been going in their favor, with Mizzou going 4-7 thus far in SEC play. This season, a 7-5 record at home has been a bright spot for the 10-14 overall Tigers

“We just gotta continue to go out there and compete for 40 minutes,” Javon Pickett said. “We kind of took our foot off the gas…It’s always gonna be a battle every night, so it’s just upon us to keep going out there every night, competing." Updated story:https://t.co/DYmDCApjBX — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) February 13, 2022

Missouri is coming off a six-point win against the Ole Miss Rebels at home on Saturday. Led by star Kobe Brown, the Tigers have scored 66.4 points per game this season. Brown leads the team in points with 12.9 per contest in 24 games.

What’s Next?

Last year the two teams met in the SEC tournament with Arkansas taking it 70-64. Could Missouri continue their winning ways or will the Razorbacks charge up and start a winning streak of their own?

The two team’s tip-off Tuesday at 9 p.m.